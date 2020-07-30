Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra reduced their target price on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.14. Garmin has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,454. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,365,000 after buying an additional 78,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,467,000 after purchasing an additional 80,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,301,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,882,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,038 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,580,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

