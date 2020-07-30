BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Now Covered by Analysts at MKM Partners

Investment analysts at MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential downside of 27.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BJ. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.05.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $928,052.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,065.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $208,717.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,891,685.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,310. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,484,000 after buying an additional 1,539,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $32,638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $27,568,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $32,198,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after buying an additional 816,940 shares during the last quarter.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

