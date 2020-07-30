Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

Equities researchers at MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.

ACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of ACI stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Albertsons Companies stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.