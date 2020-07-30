Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

Equities researchers at MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.
ACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.
Shares of ACI stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.
In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Albertsons Companies stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.
Albertsons Companies Company Profile
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.
