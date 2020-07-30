MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO)

Equities researchers at MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 35,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,648.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,303.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $1,927,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,359.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,338.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.