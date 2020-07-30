Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

Investment analysts at MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $69,672.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,426 shares of company stock worth $1,514,456. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.1% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

