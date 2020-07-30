Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given “Sell” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $366,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,493 shares of company stock worth $1,059,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $4,773,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,308 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

