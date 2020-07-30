United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $244.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 116.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.10.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR opened at $112.73 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $127.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.46.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,210 shares of company stock worth $28,840,232 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 82,925 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.