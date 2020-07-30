Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $84.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.47. Hologic has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $64.21.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $1,661,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,932 shares of company stock worth $12,507,250. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hologic by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,628,000 after buying an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,564,000 after buying an additional 359,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $153,506,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Hologic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,081,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,222,000 after purchasing an additional 64,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 68.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,285,000 after purchasing an additional 686,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

