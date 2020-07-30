Alembic Global Advisors Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox (NYSE:TROX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Alembic Global Advisors in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tronox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

NYSE TROX opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 3.15. Tronox has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.14 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tronox by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tronox by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Tronox by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Tronox by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 275,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

