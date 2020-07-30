Six Flags Entertainment’s (SIX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

SIX opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 11.19%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

