Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RTX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $112.33.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $451,485,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $130,748,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $100,841,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

