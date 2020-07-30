Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYND. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $126.68 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.21 and its 200 day moving average is $112.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -791.75 and a beta of 3.01.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $6,566,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,306,260.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,006,205.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,922 shares of company stock valued at $35,705,520 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,049.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 723.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

