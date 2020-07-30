bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on bluebird bio from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average is $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $136.00.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 60.05% and a negative net margin of 1,531.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.99) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -12.12 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $27,275.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,716 shares of company stock valued at $110,272. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.