ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.46.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $445.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.94. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $454.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a PE ratio of 130.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,062,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.85, for a total value of $11,893,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,254.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.