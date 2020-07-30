Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $204.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer started coverage on Paypal in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $184.60 on Wednesday. Paypal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $185.44. The stock has a market cap of $216.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.92 and its 200 day moving average is $132.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

