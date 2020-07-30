Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €85.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SAX. HSBC set a €69.00 ($77.53) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €70.51 ($79.22).

Shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €57.85 ($65.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.56. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €37.00 ($41.57) and a twelve month high of €78.65 ($88.37). The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.41.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Latest News

