Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given “Hold” Rating at BTIG Research

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $184.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $185.44. The company has a market cap of $216.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.84, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,000 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,844 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

