Viking Therapeutics’ (VKTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 126.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VKTX. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.89 million, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.07. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 40,432 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

