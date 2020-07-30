Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $425.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.81.

Shares of LRCX opened at $360.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. Lam Research has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $367.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,466 shares of company stock worth $11,250,054. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

