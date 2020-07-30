Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $455.77 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $463.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.65.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $3.54. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.82, for a total transaction of $4,458,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,976.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,379 shares of company stock valued at $14,314,151. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

