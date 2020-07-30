Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €4.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €4.50 ($5.06) price objective from Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 42.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC set a €5.70 ($6.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €6.22 ($6.99).

FRA DBK opened at €7.80 ($8.76) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.48. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($13.89) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($20.78).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

