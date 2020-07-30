O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $525.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORLY. Guggenheim upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.79.

ORLY opened at $455.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $426.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $463.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $3.54. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,379 shares of company stock valued at $14,314,151 over the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,733,000 after buying an additional 238,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,220,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,505,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,044,000 after acquiring an additional 21,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

