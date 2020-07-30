QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James downgraded QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.09.

QCOM stock opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.44.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

