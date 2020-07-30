Berenberg Bank Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €18.00 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.44% from the company’s previous close.

FNTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €15.70 ($17.64) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.50 ($27.53) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($21.46) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.90 ($21.24).

FRA FNTN opened at €14.35 ($16.12) on Thursday. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.62) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($36.99). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.91.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

