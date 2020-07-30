On Deck Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ONDK)

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,158 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,391% compared to the average volume of 480 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 34.8% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 3,829,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 989,706 shares during the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 56.0% during the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 482,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP lifted its stake in On Deck Capital by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 581,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 313,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in On Deck Capital by 1,122.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 417,152 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONDK stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. On Deck Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.96). On Deck Capital had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $110.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that On Deck Capital will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on On Deck Capital from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on On Deck Capital from $4.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on On Deck Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. On Deck Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

