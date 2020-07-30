Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Mongolia Growth Group Ltd (CVE:YAK) shot up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, 24,520 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 32,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Genevieve Walkden bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$186,390.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

