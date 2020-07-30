Jefferies Financial Group Increases Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $50.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MIME. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Mimecast from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.65.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,159.00, a PEG ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,947,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $95,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,586 shares of company stock valued at $17,195,792 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mimecast by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,587,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after purchasing an additional 593,469 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.