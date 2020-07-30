Main First Bank Upgrades Faurecia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) to “Buy”

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Faurecia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Main First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FURCF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Faurecia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Faurecia in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

FURCF opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. Faurecia has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $55.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26.

About Faurecia

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Seating, Interior Systems, and Clean Mobility. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and adjustment mechanisms.

