Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.50. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

GSS stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

