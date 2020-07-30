Piper Sandler Increases EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $300.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.77.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $284.51 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $284.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.53.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $337,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,743. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 833.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

