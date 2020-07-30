Jefferies Financial Group Increases Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $36.00

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

NYSE SAIL opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $569,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,251,237.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $115,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,073.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,414 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,112,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

