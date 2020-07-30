Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) to Hold

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ETON. B. Riley dropped their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eton Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.48. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.70.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 164.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $195,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

