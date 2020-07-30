Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) to “Hold”

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

FLY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Fly Leasing from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE FLY opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $213.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. Fly Leasing has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $121.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.36 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 29.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fly Leasing will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 339,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

