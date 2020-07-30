Piper Sandler Increases Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $270.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Amgen stock opened at $248.85 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $174.27 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $146.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 285,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

