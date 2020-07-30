TPI Composites (TPIC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC):

7/22/2020 – TPI Composites was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/20/2020 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $28.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2020 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2020 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2020 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – TPI Composites is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2020 – TPI Composites was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $25.90 on Thursday. TPI Composites Inc has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $919.40 million, a PE ratio of -235.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 41,818 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $887,377.96. Also, President William E. Siwek acquired 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $46,607.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $187,751 and sold 125,000 shares valued at $2,680,500. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

