StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.35 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.73. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.74 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StealthGas stock. Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the period. StealthGas accounts for approximately 1.6% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Towerview LLC owned approximately 2.43% of StealthGas worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

