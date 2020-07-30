Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Equities researchers at G.Research cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. G.Research also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACBI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $223.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director Shantella E. Cooper acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,045.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,200 shares of company stock worth $73,554 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 163.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.