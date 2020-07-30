Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cintas Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cintas in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cintas’ FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $305.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $311.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Cintas by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cintas by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cintas by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

