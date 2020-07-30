SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Sunday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

ACBI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

ACBI stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

In related news, Director Shantella E. Cooper bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $100,045.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,200 shares of company stock worth $73,554. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 96,835 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 61,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 38.7% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 211,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 58,922 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

