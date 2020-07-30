Polaris Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,212 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,124% compared to the average volume of 99 put options.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 574.7% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $106.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.13.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

