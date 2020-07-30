Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.79, but opened at $42.70. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne shares last traded at $40.31, with a volume of 30,091 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AJRD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $278,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677 shares in the company, valued at $150,536.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 41.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after buying an additional 31,625 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 20,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,842,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,746,000 after buying an additional 109,299 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 75.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.