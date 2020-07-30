Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Stock Price Up 1.4% Following Earnings Beat

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $108.98 and last traded at $106.78, 47,318 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 643,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.26.

The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 31.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Polaris Industries Company Profile (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

