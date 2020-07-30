Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $194.55, but opened at $195.02. Cummins shares last traded at $196.31, with a volume of 42,441 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $300,538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cummins by 31.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,104,000 after buying an additional 446,111 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $56,469,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 17.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after buying an additional 329,228 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates lifted its position in Cummins by 53.6% during the first quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 857,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,022,000 after buying an additional 299,030 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.51.

About Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

