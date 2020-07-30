Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $124.00. The stock had previously closed at $112.33, but opened at $122.16. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Medpace shares last traded at $124.54, with a volume of 21,203 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $861,632.80. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $615,763.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at $782,725,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 579,092 shares of company stock worth $66,360,609. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Medpace by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

