TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. B. Riley also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TPH. Wedbush lifted their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 96,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 71,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,829 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3,648.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,264 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.