RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) & Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Critical Analysis

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) and Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Get RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR alerts:

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Jiangsu Expressway pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR and Jiangsu Expressway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR 1.36% 13.28% 5.66% Jiangsu Expressway 36.07% 9.85% 5.79%

Risk and Volatility

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiangsu Expressway has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR and Jiangsu Expressway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR 0 6 3 0 2.33 Jiangsu Expressway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR and Jiangsu Expressway’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR $26.52 billion 0.34 $678.72 million $2.33 10.63 Jiangsu Expressway $1.43 billion 3.82 $607.70 million N/A N/A

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Jiangsu Expressway.

Summary

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR beats Jiangsu Expressway on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms. The company serves clients primarily in the fast moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, logistics, administrative, and professionals segments. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad NV in April 2018. Randstad NV was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About Jiangsu Expressway

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Nanjing-Lianyungang Class 1 Highway -Nanjing Section, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province. The company operates approximately 820 kilometers of highways. It also develops passenger transportation and ancillary services along the toll roads and bridges, including refueling, catering, retailing, advertising, and accommodation; and engages in real estate development activities. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China. Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited is a subsidiary of Jiangsu Communications Holding Company Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.