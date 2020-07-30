Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Trading Down 3.6%

Namaste Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22, approximately 1,890,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 601,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29.

About Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)

Namaste Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis e-commerce company. The company retails vaporizers and smoking accessories through e-commerce sites in 26 countries. It is also involved in the product design and manufacturing activities; and distribution of medical cannabis products.

