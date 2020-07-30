American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) shot up 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, 38,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 57,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

In other American Defense Systems news, Director Armament & Surveillance Tec Ea bought 708,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,821.70. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

American Defense Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and supply of transparent and opaque armor solutions for military and commercial applications. It offers crew protection kits that provide armor protection of operator compartments; VistaSteel transparent armor, a laminated glass that provides defensive barrier to protect against firearms, physical attack, and explosive blasts; VistaSteel opaque armors; lightweight armor systems; and VistaGuard windows, which are forced entry blast resistant windows, window frames, and transparent armor assemblies used to mitigate forced entry, ballistic, and terrorist threats in high visibility targets.

