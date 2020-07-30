Claren Energy (CVE:CEN) Shares Down 8.3%

Claren Energy Corp (CVE:CEN)’s stock price fell 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 11,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 19,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $267,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.79.

Claren Energy Company Profile (CVE:CEN)

Claren Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of petroleum and natural gas properties. The company has 51.49% interests in onshore petroleum exploration licenses (PEL), including PEL 112 and PEL 444 located on the western flank of the Cooper Eromanga Basin in the State of South Australia, Australia.

