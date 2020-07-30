Guyana Goldfields (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) Shares Down 0.4%

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.35, 2,637 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 121,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, Cormark downgraded Guyana Goldfields to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Get Guyana Goldfields alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Guyana Goldfields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guyana Goldfields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.